Nielsen and Fox Television Stations have renewed their local television ratings agreement. Under terms of the multiyear deal, Nielsen will continue to provide measurements to all of Fox’s owned-and-operated stations across 28 stations in 17 markets.

The new pact includes Fox’s Charlotte O&O WJZY/WMYT, which had not been repped under the previous agreement. The deal also includes Fox Station Sales, the national sales representative arm, and Nielsen’s Portable People Meter services along with out-of-home audience data being used for the first time in local measurement

“Fox continues to be at the forefront of delivering valuable local content to its viewers,” said Jeff Wender, Managing Director for Nielsen Local Media. “This strategic agreement builds on the long-term relationship and mutual respect that exists between Fox Television Stations Group and Nielsen. We are excited to deliver an enhanced local measurement portfolio for more strategic decision making and increased ROI to advertisers.”