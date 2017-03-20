Nickelodeon has ordered a 14-episode fourth season of its live-action comedy series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn follows the adventures of the 12-year-old Harper quadruplets Aidan Gallagher (Nicky), Casey Simpson (Ricky), Mace Coronel (Dicky) and Lizzy Greene (Dawn) who don’t have much in common, except their birthday, but know they can do anything when they stick together.

Michael Feldman, who developed the comedy with Matt Fleckenstein and served as executive producer and showrunner for the first three seasons, will continue in the same capacity for Season 4. Fleckenstein stepped down as executive producer after Season 2, segueing to a consultant capacity.

The comedy, which kicked off with a 20-episode first season, followed by a supersized, 26-episode second season, and a 14-episode third season, airs new episodes Saturdays.