Viacom’s principal unit Nickelodeon will expand the offerings on its hit series like School Of Rock, introduce new shows, including spinoffs developed in its own pipeline and move the cable channel into new platforms, including live entertainment, Nickelodeon Group president Cyma Zarghami told advertisers Thursday at an upfront presentation in New York.

Zarghami announced the slate during the event and also introduced Vice Chair Shari Redstone in the audience, saying she “is Nickelodeon’s greatest fan.” Then came the unveiling of the kids network’s upcoming projects, including:

• an animated series based on the top-ranked live-action hit Henry Danger, starring Jace Norman

• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a new animated TMNT series slated for fall, 2018

• The Adventures Of Kid Danger and Captain Man (working title), an animated series created and executive produced by Dan Schneider (Henry Danger, Game Shakers, iCarly), spun off of the live-action Henry Danger

• Lip Sync Battle Shorties, a spinoff of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle

• more Kuu Kuu Harajuku from pop star Gwen Stefani

• a TV special and consumer products line based on performer, actress and social media influencer JoJo Siwa, slated to debut this summer

• first look at Amusement Park, Paramount Pictures’ animated feature set for release in 2018, which will be followed by a Nickelodeon-produced TV series the next year

“Today’s kids are coming of age in a revolutionary period of change, in tech, entertainment, politics and culture, and these factors have definitely influenced how they see the world,” Zarghami told advertisers at the event, which was held at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “It’s our job to understand everything we can about kids, and connect our audience to relevant content and characters that speak to their need for authenticity and diversity – both on our screens and beyond through on-the-ground experiences.”

Prompted by its own research, Zarghami said, Nickelodeon has developed content “that is relevant and authentic” for its target audience of young viewers. For example, kids’ love of family is reflected in shows like The Loud House and The Thundermans; their interest in being their own boss is in the premise of shows like Game Shakers; and diversity is woven throughout all quarters of Nickelodeon, from Nella the Princess Knight to Shimmer and Shine, to the network’s ongoing legacy of strong female leads.

Nickelodeon will continue expanding the brand’s through recreation and on-the-ground activations. In addition to adding more high-end family resorts around the world and additional tour dates for its preschool PAW Patrol Live! tour, Nick announced Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a multi-day family festival coming next year with music, activities and fun that promises “performances by top recording artists, immersive one-of-a-kind experiences, Nickelodeon stars and characters, and plenty of the network’s signature green slime.” No specifics, including talent and venue, have been set yet.

The presentation was capped with a performance by multi-platinum recording artist Pitbull.