Nickelodeon will have a different on-air look and feel by the time its signature Kids’ Choice Awards airs this weekend. The channel is launching a brand “refresh” Saturday that “reflects the play, surprise and imagination in kids’ lives” and delivers on the net’s “mission to help make the world a more playful place.”

Created with Buenos Aires-based branding and creative agency Superestudio, the new look consists of nearly 300 bumpers, IDs, promo toolkits and graphic developments that will roll out first across the net’s U.S. linear platform, followed by online, social media and off-channel and later Nick’s international channels.

Nickelodeon’s classic orange logo now will be set against an updated color palette of bright and cheerful tones, including purple, light blue, lime and cream. The refresh uses color to create, contrast and codify the on-air messaging.

“We really wanted to highlight how much surprise and fun is a part of kids’ everyday lives, so we took as our inspiration the surreal nature of GIFs, memes and emoticons and created an entire new visual vocabulary,” said Michael Waldron, SVP Creative Director Art and Design for Nickelodeon Group and Nick@Nite. “Using a mix of real kids and on-air talent, the refresh looks through the lens of how kids see things — the unpredictable, extraordinary and joyful nature of a child’s imagination.”