Nick Peine (Office Christmas Party) has booked a series-regular role in NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot from Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live’s Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Written by O’Brien, the untitled comedy (fka AP Bio) centers on Jack (Glenn Howerton), a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher, where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. Peine will play Marcus, a smart kid but not as into college and careers as the others. He’s a bit of a salesman and just likes to be the one driving; he’s ultimately willing to abandon any stance he has in order to be liked and in control. Peine most recently was seen in Paramount’s Office Christmas Party and next appears in Broad Green’s Villa Capri. He’s repped by Gersh and Principato Young Entertainment.

Newcomer Alex Fitzalan has booked a series-regular role in CBS drama pilot The Get, from 11.22.63 developer-showrunner Bridget Carpenter. Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter and directed by James Strong, The Get centers on a team of tireless Internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. Fitzalan will play Alex, a quiet and highly observant young intern at The Get. He’s repped by Atlas Entertainment and CBM Management in Australia.

