Nick Jonas, who is carving out a second identity as an actor, has signed with WME. The agency will rep the Grammy-nominated singer in all areas. Jonas turned in a gritty performance in the well-received Sundance indie Goat, and he has wrapped production in the Jumanji reboot opposite Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. On the music side, he most recently released the No. 1 album Last Year Was Complicated in 2016, led by the platinum hit “Close.” He was also awarded the Hal David Starlight Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jonas continues to be managed by Phil McIntyre.