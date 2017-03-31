If, as Deadline reported exclusively yesterday, it’s not too early to name next year’s Oscar show producers (Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd will return, with Jimmy Kimmel eyed to host again), then it’s not too early to speculate on just who might be nominated. I am talking specifically about what I see as awards and Oscar possibilities coming out of the week I just spent at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where eight studios showed off their product reels to the theatrical exhibition community. Granted, most of the movies on view here fall into more of a commercial category than necessarily award-sy (don’t look for The Fate of the Furious at the Oscars unless they establish a stunts category) but, just one month after the infamous 2017 Oscar show, I say let’s get the ball rolling with what looks promising out of CinemaCon and all those studio presentations Deadline exhaustively covered.

Starting with 20th Century Fox , the studio that displayed the most showmanship by far with a song and dance show bookending star appearances and clips, Hugh Jackman starring in the big brassy original musical on the life of PT Barnum called The Greatest Showman would seem to have enormous potential both above and below the line , at least based on the snappy impressive footage shown. With songs by the Oscar winning La La Land team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul , who are also strong Tony possibilities for Dear Evan Hansen, this looks like the kind of movie that could easily rack up several nominations including lead actor for Jackman (after all he was last nominated for another musical Les Miserables), and perhaps a supporting player such as the actress who plays the Bearded Lady in the film, Keala Settle , a Broadway stalwart most recently in Waitress, has her first big movie role and gets to deliver what I hear is a Jennifer Hudson-like Dreamgirls moment. In introducing the clips for the December 25th release Jackman was raving about her. Also from Fox throw in the highly dramatic survival film The Mountain Between Us which stars award magnets Kate Winslet and Idris Elba , is based on a best seller, and is set for an October 20th release. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping who produced this year’s Fox 2000 Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures are back with this one. And then there is director/star Kenneth Branagh’s all-star take on Agatha

Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express which has a multi-nominatable cast including Dame Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz , Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer ,and many more. The last time around for this one, cinematically speaking , was in 1974 when Sidney Lumet rode the Orient Express to six Oscar noms and a Supporting win for Ingrid Bergman. It has the awards-friendly date of November 22.

By the way not only was the Fox show fun, the slate had real variety , and it all came in under 90 minutes. This is the way it should be done. Also impressive , particularly because no one trumpeted the fact, is that it was shepherded on stage by the 20th powerhouse executive all female team led by Chairman Stacey Snider, Co-Chairman Emma Watts, Fox 2000 President Elizabeth Gabler, and Fox Animation President Vanessa Morrison. The times they are a changin’ . Nice. Oh, and of course not to be left out is Fox Distribution President Chris Aronson who did his usual splashy opening and got the supremo event off to a great start.

Another clear Oscar possibility came from Tuesday’s Paramount slot, where 10 minutes of Alexander Payne’s Downsizing was shown. The very smart -looking and pertinent comedy is about a couple (Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig) trying to survive financially and live a decent life who decide in order to do that they will literally “downsize” by taking on surgery that miniaturizes them. A brilliantly absurb premise with an Academy favorite as director would seem to be a slam dunk for consideration, along with its December 22nd release date. I hear it also has a nice role for two time Supporting winner Christoph Waltz. George Clooney’s long-gestating filmization of an older Coen brothers script, Suburbicon might be a longer shot due to its Coen style quirkiness, but still has to be one to watch. I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of these or maybe both head to Cannes if their directors deem they are ready. Annihilation from Ex-Machina director Alex Garland is another one to watch closely based on the sensational footage of the Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac-starring thriller.

Universal devoted all of its four-hour (!) slot on Wednesday morning to popcorn summer fare, but its specialty division Focus Features celebrated its 15th anniversary directly following at a massive lunch in which clear Oscar bait was previewed including Gary Oldman almost unrecognizable (always a plus with the Academy) as Winston Churchill in November’s Darkest Hour from director Joe Wright. If the movie lives up to the promise of this performance, it will be formidable and land Oldman his second Best Actor nomination. A gushing host interviewing Oldman onstage suggested exactly that but the veteran star brushed it off. The combination of Stephen Frears and Judi Dench (again) looks irresistable in the period drama Victoria and Abdul in which Dench could land more awards talk for again playing a British queen

As for Warner Bros and their no nonsense presentation there wasn’t much on the 2017 slate to suggest obvious Oscar fodder with the distinct exception of Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk in which some stunning footage introduced by the director elicited strong buzz in Vegas. Warners also shares distribution duties with Sony (for International) for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 could score some attention , especially since Villeneuve is just coming off the Oscar nominated Arrival breaking the sci-fi curse at the Oscars. Sony also made a big deal of the film at their opening Monday presentation, even bringing out star Ryan Gosling. We’ll see if it can break through in October but it got a very big play at CinemaCon from two studios.

Disney’s brief rundown preceding their screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was mostly about how much money they make, but obviously their animation entries will command attention, but this was not about creating Oscar buzz here. They already have Beauty And The Beast likely to score some technical nods at the very least. STX’s Molly’s Game starring Jessica Chastain as the notorious Poker madam and representing Oscar winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s directing debut looked very good in early footage shown and at the very least should put its star in contention when it opens in the Fall. It was well received.

Finally upstart Amazon came to CinemaCon for the second year in a row, hosting Thursday’s lunch and showing off real awards potential with Kumail Nanjiani’s Sundance hit, The Big Sick (June) and a hilarious riff by the star and his wife Emily V. Gordon talking about this true life movie version of their own courtship. Their May 12 release (thru Roadside) The Wall , a mideast set war drama promises a tour de force turn from Aaron Taylor Johnson that could connect with voters for the Golden Globe winner if the movie gets any traction. Ben Stiller’s performance in the currently shooting Mike White film, Brad’s Status was touted by Marketing and Distribution head Bob Berney , and the footage shown confirmed the promise. Early footage from Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying with Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne was extremely well received but it is too early to see if the Boyhood director has another Oscar contender with this Fall entry. Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams are seen to good advantage in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, another title definitely heading to Cannes (we know these things even if Amazon is coy about it). So much Oscar cred in this one and Haynes is coming off six nominations for 2015’s Carol. It looked really strong. Amazon has lots of possibilities and did pick up three Oscars in only their first year , but at this early date it is hard to tell on some of the others until we see the goods. That is probably true of all of what we saw in Vegas this week, but isn’t fun to speculate? Giving us an early peek at some Oscar fodder CinemaCon proved it is not only about money (well mostly) even if I hear the words “billion” and “record breaking” again, it will be too soon.