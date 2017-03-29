New Girl fans have been waiting for this moment for nearly six whole seasons, and now the time has come to reveal Schmidt’s (Max Greenfield) first name. Are you ready?

Schmidt’s name has been a mystery since the beginning of the Elizabeth Meriwether-created Fox comedy. In tonight’s episode, “San Diego,” the charismatic and overly confident Schmidt calls in his trusty friend Winston (Lamorne Morris) to tell him that it is time to finally launch his own brand that “will be his legacy.” But first, he wants something back.

“I’m going to start using my first name again,” Schmidt tells Winston, whose face drops and tells his friend that it is a “very bad idea.”

“I have no choice,” Schmidt shouts. “When I was born, my parents gave me a name. It was the name that I was called for most of my life – and I want my name back!” he exclaims as he slides a nameplate with the words Winston Schmidt on them.

After all this time, his full name is none other than Winston Saint-Marie Schmidt. So, now that the secret is out in the open, will Winston reconsider his own name? Who knows. We’ll have to wait and see.

Next week’s Season 6 finale, “Five Stars for Beezus,” airing April 4, finds Jess (Zooey Deschanel) ready to tell Nick (Jake Johnson) her true feelings for him. Meanwhile, Nick takes a meeting with a book publisher, as Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad) helps Winston (Lamorne Morris) reconnect with an important person. Then, Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt receive big news and Modern Family’s Fred Willard guest-stars.

Check out Schmidt’s big reveal in the clip above.