ABC is casting and prepping Battle Of The Network Stars, a reboot of the network’s 1970s and ’80s competition series that pitted teams of stars from different TV networks. ABC ran all 19 of the original series, and plans to make the redo, if it happens, as a summer event series.

The original rights are owned by IMG, which will produce the new series with ABC and Glassman Media. The new incarnation would feature TV stars from all eras and genres on the teams, which would compete to raise money for charity.

The series, which first aired in 1976 and aired a couple of times each year until 1985, was hosted by Howard Cosell and featured events like rowing, golf, tennis, swimming, basketball, an obstacle course and of course tug of war, the final event that always determined the winner.