Netflix is looking to board BBC psychological thriller Requiem with up-and-coming Brit helmer Mahalia Belo set to direct.

The 6×60 series focusses on the story of a young woman, who in the wake of her mother’s death, sets out to learn the truth about herself, even to the point of unravelling her own identity. It’s a subtle tale of the supernatural that plays on uncertainty, mystery and ambiguity.

Belo will direct all six episodes. New Pictures’ Willow Grylls, Elaine Pyke and Charlie Pattinson exec produce along with Polly Hill for BBC One.

Belo is certainly a director to watch at the moment. She has just come off of the back of directing the 90-minute TV movie Ellen for Channel 4, which earned her mass critical acclaim. That project, about a tough teenager trying to take control of her life in the face of adversity, marked her directorial debut following a series of shorts. Belo’s 2012 short Volume won Best British Short at the British Independent Film Awards and also premiered the following year at the Sundance Film Festival.

Should the Netflix deal make, it will be the latest in the line of collaborations between the streaming giant and the Brit pubcaster: Earlier this month, Netflix announced it would co-produce BBC’s upcoming Trojan War epic Troy, from The Night Manager’s David Farr as well as Black Earth Rising, a labyrinthine thriller about the prosecution of international war crimes written and directed by Hugo Blick and co-produced by BBC Two.

Belo is repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK and WME in the U.S.