EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to period revenge thriller Apostle, written and directed Gareth Evans, with Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton, Bill Millner, and Kristine Froseth joining the cast along with previously announced Dan Stevens, who was attached to the project early on. Filming is schdeuled to begin in April, with XYZ Films, Severn Screen and Evans’ One More One Production producing.

The pic follows man who travels to a remote island and attempts to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a religious cult. The group demands a ransom for the sister’s return, undermining the man’s resolve to rescue her.

Aram Tertzakian and Ed Talfan are producing along with Evans. Exec producers are Nate Bolotin and Nick Spicer.

Sheen’s upcoming film slate includes Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s Home Again with Reese Witherspoon and Mike White’s comedy Brad Status. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management. Boynton, set to play opposite Naomi Watts in Netflix’s drama series Gypsy, is repped by CAA and United Agents. Repped by UTA and Curtis Brown Group, Millner stars in the Netflix original film iBoy. Froseth, who will next appear in Danny Strong’s Sundance film Rebel In The Rye, is with WME, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.