Netflix is launching its straight-to-series wrestling comedy GLOW on June 23, according to a very 1980s video announcement launched by the company today.

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the ’80s, GLOW tells the story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia, played by Marc Maron, a washed-up, B-movie director who must now lead this group of women and a journey to wrestling stardom.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black). Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann exec produce alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners.