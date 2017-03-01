European content will play a key role in Netflix’s strategy for international growth, CEO Reed Hastings told attendees at a press event in Berlin on Wednesday in advance of unveiling details of the new slate. Hastings told delegates that since 2012, Netflix had committed more than $1.75B to European licensed and original series and co-productions, an investment that he said would continue to increase. “And we’re just getting started,” he said.

The streaming giant revealed details for new and returning original series, films and docs at the event including that it has boarded Troy: Fall Of A City, a BBC co-production written by The Night Manager’s David Farr; Black Earth Rising, a labyrinthine thriller about the prosecution of international war crimes written and directed by Hugo Blick and co-produced by BBC Two; and The Spy, a Canal Plus co-pro based on the true story of Israel’s most prominent spy Eli Cohen.

The company adds these to its current lineup of Euro co-productions such as Marcella (ITV); Kiss Me First (Channel 4), Watership Down (BBC); La Catedral Del Mar (Antena 3); Rita (TV1 Denmark) and El Ministerio Del Tiempo (RTVE). Licensed series include The Break (RTBF); Nobel (NRK); Cannabis (Arte); Bordertown (YLE); No Second Chance (TF1); Call My Agent! (France 2); Case (RUV); Beau Sejour (VRT) and The Same Sky (ZDF) among others.

“Great storytelling knows no geographic bounds,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “After four years of original programming and filming in 18 countries, we know compelling stories can come from anywhere and no matter their origin, can resonate with audiences around the world. In fact, of the European shows available on Netflix last year, more than half of watchers came from outside of Europe, which is why we are confident our upcoming slate of international shows will be enjoyed by viewers in their home countries and beyond.”

An official teaser trailer was released for Dark, Netflix’s first original series from Germany as well as images from first original Italian series Suburra while its first original series from Spain, Las Chicas Del Cable was confirmed for a second season.

And, rather excitingly, the company released a first-look teaser trailer for Brad Pitt starrer War Machine, a provocative satire directed by David Michod, which lands on the service May 26.

Additionally, the company debuted the trailer for YA drama 13 Reasons Why, based on the best-selling book by Jay Asher and exec produced by Selena Gomez while it also announced the June 23 launch date for wrestling comedy Glow, from Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

Mindhunter, which will premiere globally on Netflix in October, also got a first-look teaser. The new original crime series, is exec produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron and features a stellar roster of directors including Fincher, Tobias Lindholm and Asif Kapadia.