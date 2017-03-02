Netflix has retained international literary consulting company Maria B. Campbell Associates as exclusive literary scouts for the internet TV network in New York and the UK. This is the first time Netflix, which has been ramping up production of original movies and series, has hired literary scouts.

As literary scouts, Maria B. Campbell and her colleagues identify adult and children’s books for adaption to film and television — a capacity in which they will consult for Netflix — as well as for translation rights in foreign markets for 23 major book publishers around the globe.

Previously the company scouted for Warner Bros., New Line and Warner Bros. Television.

Annabelle Saks in New York and Katie McCalmont in London will be spearheading the scouting for Netflix and will work closely with Campbell, who founded the New York company in 1994 and the London company in 2013.

“Our motto is ‘scouting without borders,’ which perfectly aligns with Netflix’s transformational model to bring stories in every form to people all over the world,” said Campbell.