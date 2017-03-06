Netflix has boarded its second Korean original television series, Kingdom, a period zombie thriller directed by Kim Seong-hun, whose film Tunnel earned nearly $50M at the Korean box office last year.

Kim Eun-hee (Signal) writes the eight-episode series, which is produced by Korean production company Astory. Kingdom is set in Korea’s medieval Joseon period where a crown prince is sent on a suicide mission to investigate a mysterious outbreak that leads him to a brutal truth that threatens the kingdom.

All eight episodes of the series will premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2018 to its members in more than 190 countries. It’s Netflix’s second original series from Korea, following romance Love Alarm, which was announced earlier this year.

“Kingdom captured our imaginations from the moment we read the script with its visual feast of historical drama blended with supernatural fantasy,” said Erik Barmack, VP of international originals at Netflix. “We are incredibly honored by this rare opportunity of pairing two premier creative minds in Korea- film director Kim Seong-hun and television writer Kim Eun-hee.”

Writer Kim said: “I have been working on Kingdom since 2011. I wanted to write a story that reflects the fears and anxiety of modern times but explored through the lens of a romantic fascination of the historical Joseon period. Working with Netflix helps us to unlock this creative vision for Kingdom and I am excited to further build this unique story with the director for whom I have tremendous respect.”