Frequent James Bond writers Neil Purvis and Robert Wade are gearing up to write the next Bond film, according to a report in The Daily Mail. The screenwriting pair are frequent collaborators with the 007 franchise, having penned many Bond pics including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, the latter of which they boarded at a later stage after scribe John Logan had written an original draft. Purvis and Wade, their reps at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Bond production company Eon Prods. haven’t yet confirmed the news.

Production on the 25th 007 instalment, which doesn’t yet have a title, is slowly gearing up and it’s still unclear as to whether or not Daniel Craig will return to the role but producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are keen for him to reprise the role.

Last year, Bond exec producer Callum McDougall, who has worked on the last four Bond titles, said Craig was “absolutely the first choice” for series producers Broccoli and Wilson. When asked by BBC Radio 4 whether Craig would return to the role, McDougall said; “I wish I knew. We love Daniel. We would love Daniel to return as Bond. Without any question he is absolutely Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli’s first choice. I know they are hoping for him to come back.”

Craig has played the famous MI6 agent in the last four Bond pics.

Purvis told The Telegraph last month that a new Bond film would have to take a different course to previous stories due to the way politics has shifted since the last instalment. “Each time you’ve got to say something about Bond’s place in the world, which is Britain’s place in the world,” he said. “But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky. With people like Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality.”