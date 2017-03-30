NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Chris Silber has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS TV Studios, the studio behind the CBS crime drama which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Under the pact — Silber’s first overall agreement — he will continue on NOLA next season, working with executive producer/showrunner Brad Kern, while also developing new projects for the studio.

Silber, who started as a playwright, has been at CBS for more than a decade. The mothership NCIS series helped launch his TV writing career with a two-year stint from 2005-07. Silber went on to work on three other CBS drama procedurals, Cold Case, CSI: NY and Elementary, before returning to NCIS in 2013 as a co-executive producer and segueing to NCIS: New Orleans in 2015.

In addition to CBS, Silber has developed for NBC and FX. He is repped by UTA and Jamie Mandelbaum.