NCIS: Los Angeles paid tribute to the late Miguel Ferrer in its Sunday, March 5 episode, and also was written out of the crime series. The actor, who played Owen Granger on the CBS show since 2012, passed away on January 19 of cancer.

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode

In the episode, Ferrer’s Granger was stabbed during a mole hunt storyline and taken to the hospital. His friend and colleague Hetty went to check on him, but when she arrived she discovered that he was missing.

“I’m afraid he’s gone,” a nurse told Hetty. “One minute he was here, and the next minute he wasn’t…. He pulled out his IV and walked out.”

Leaving a note behind for her, it said, “I have some unfinished business to take care of. I’m sure you’ll think of something…You always do.” The episode ended with Ferrer singing Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” and the following tribute appearing on the screen.

In loving memory of our friend, and colleague, whose strength and kindness will forever inspire us all. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/FzivbKZh4H — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) March 6, 2017

Ferrer will also appear as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfeld on David Lynch’s revival Twin Peaks, which premieres May 21 on Showtime.

Following the news of his death, Lynch sent his condolences to Ferrer’s family: “On behalf of myself and our Twin Peaks family, we love Miguel Ferrer. We loved working with him. We are very sad to see him go. Our best thoughts for his good family.”