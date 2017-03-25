CBS scored with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament coverage on Friday. In the non-time adjusted fast affiliate ratings, the network’s sports coverage drew a 2.4 adults 18-49 and 7.92 million viewers. That was up from Thursday’s NCAA telecast (2.0 in 18-49), from last Friday’s (1.5, 4.9 million), and the corresponding Friday last year (1.6). CBS was the dominant No.1 for the night in 18-49, equaling the 18-49 fast national deliveries of the other four English-speaking broadcast networks combined, and reclaimed the total viewer crown on the night after being topped by ABC last Friday.

More encouraging news for the CW’s The Originals (0.40 in 18-49, 1.0 million viewers). It inched up a tenth in the demo from its OK season 4 premiere last week while keeping steady in total viewers. Its demo result matched the series finale of The Vampire Diaries two weeks ago, and it was a tad above the Season 3 18-49 Live+same day average (0.38), matching the third best 18-49 L+SD delivery last season when The Originals aired behind mothership The Vampire Diaries. Its L+SD viewership also remained slightly above the Season 3 average (931,000). At 9 PM, Reign (0.2, 760,000) was even.

Also flat week to week were NBC’s Grimm (0.8), which is marching to its series finale, and ABC’s Last Man Standing (1.0) and Dr. Ken (0.8).

Fox’s Sleepy Hollow (0.5, 2.01 million), which is doubling its demo deliveries in Live+7, ticked up a tenth in the demo and added a few eyeballs.

NBC’s Dateline (1.0, 5.5 million from 9-11 AM) rebounded from last week (0.8,4.9 million), which it faced ABC’s solidly rated two-hour documentary Truth And Lies: The Family Manson (1.1 in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers) in the time period.