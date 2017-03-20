Beau Ferrari has joined NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises as Executive VP, where he will oversee finance, operations, corporate strategy and development to manage growth and profitability for the company.

Based in Miami, he will report to Cesar Conde, Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. In his new role, Ferrari will support the company’s business units, including the broadcast and cable networks, digital, sports division, news division, international distribution groups, and corporate functions. He will also partner across NBCUniversal’s platforms to identify new opportunities in the marketplace.

“I am thrilled that Beau is joining our company at this extraordinary moment in our business,” said Conde in a statement. “He is a seasoned executive with a wide range of operating, strategic and financial skills who brings a wealth of experience and deep industry relationships to our company. His unique combination of traditional and digital media experience across multiple businesses will be a great addition to our leadership team and will further position our organization as an industry leader.”

Ferrari added, “I am excited to join a world-class company that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to win. With the support of the senior leadership at Comcast NBCUniversal, I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with Cesar and the senior leadership across the company to help build on their successes into the future.”

Ferrari previously served as Exec VP, Corporate Strategy and Development for Univision Communications Inc. During his eight years at Univision he also served as Executive VP of Operations. He was also the first CEO and General Manager of FUSION, the multiplatform joint venture with the Walt Disney Company, headed Univision Deportes and the launch of Univision’s sports network and served as Chief of Staff/Special Assistant to the CEO.