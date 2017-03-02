NBCUniversal today reinforced its view that Nielsen isn’t the only game in town for audience data used to sell airtime to advertisers.

Comcast’s entertainment arm– the No. 1 seller of TV ads — says it will sell $1 billion of its inventory in this year’s upfront market using data from its Audience Targeting Platform (ATP), which includes information from set top boxes and third party sources.

For the last two years the company only offered ATP deals to what it calls “certain brand segments and only during the Upfront.” But this year it will be available to all advertisers, and in the scatter market as well as the upfront.

“By bringing together premium content at scale with guarantees based on business priorities, we’re giving clients the best of both worlds: The audiences they need and the targeting they crave which is superior to other platforms,” says NBCU Chairman of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships Linda Yaccarino.

In other words, NBCU wants advertisers to know that they can fine-tune their purchases to reach viewers with sharply defined characteristics — similar to what online services offer — as opposed to broad demographics such as men or women in a particular age group.

This is part of NBCU’s effort to promote its Symphony strategy: Buyers can promote their wares using the company’s celebrities across broadcast, cable, and digital properties– as well as Comcast’s distribution assets and theme parks.

NBCU says ATP buys will be “fully guaranteed” to deliver “precisely defined customers” across all platforms.

The company notes that last year the Symphony strategy “helped drive record-breaking success across all parts of its business” — including for Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets.

In addition to the expanded ATP sales, NBCU says that it will expand offerings on its linear TV networks for computer-driven programmatic deals. Last year they were just available “on a limited basis” in the scatter market. But this year it will also be sold in the upfront market.