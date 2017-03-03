NBCUniversal deepened its involvement in digital media by making a $500 million bet on Snap — owner of Snapchat — buying shares at $17 apiece before they became available for public trading.

“This is a significant milestone in our growing partnership with Snap, and we look forward to participating in Snap’s success as an investor and continuing to work closely with them for years to come,” NBCU chief Steve Burke told staffers today in a memo..

The Comcast unit was the only U.S. media company involved as a strategic investor in Snap, although others can still buy shares via the New York Stock Exchange.

The companies had already had a relationship. In August NBCU signed multi-year deal to develop and sell ads for Snapchat and produce content starting with The Voice on Snapchat and an E! News-produced show, The Rundown, about developments in popular entertainment.

Last month Saturday Night Live unveiled its firstr Snapchat show, branded SNL Stories’ Boycott.

The companies also collaborated on programming for the Olympics.

The Snap investment follows NBCU’s $400 million investment in Buzzfeed and $200 million one in Cox.

Snap shares appreciated 44% yesterday in their first day of trading, suggesting that the NBCU stake is now worth $720 million. But the company has agreed to hold on to its shares for at least a year.

Here’s the memo that Burke sent to staff this morning: