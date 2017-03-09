NBCUniversal just added another data-driven ad sales product to its already dizzying array of alternatives — this time by joining forces with Vox Media (in which NBCU has a $200 million ownership stake) and Conde Nast.

The publisher of The New Yorker and Vanity Fair will add its digital audiences and data-driven Spire platform to NBCU’s Concert platform that also incorporates Vox.

The companies say that the alliance will enable advertisers to reach more than 200 million consumers and 99% of U.S. millennials.

That’s “an offering you can’t find anywhere else,” says Conde Nast Chief Digital Officer Fred Santarpia.

NBCU Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships Chairman Linda Yaccarino calls Conde Nast a “like-minded premium content company.”

The companies already developed two ad products that focus on what they call “high-performing mobile video and branded content capabilities.”

Spire blends digital behavioral data with information about users’ buying habits. The companies say that enables advertisers to “optimize campaigns in real time and at a highly personalized level…at all of the right moments and across all platforms.”

NBCU and Vox introduced Concert last year to provide buyers with “high impact, premium advertising solutions in a trusted environment that work for marketers and audiences at scale.”

“The performance of video content distributed through Concert is unparalleled, visually stunning, and in the context of dozens of the most trusted, authoritative media brands,” Vox CEO Jim Bankoff says.

Today’s announcement follows NBCU’s commitment last week to sell $1 billion of its inventory in this year’s upfront market using data from its Audience Targeting Platform (ATP), which includes information from set top boxes and third party sources.

The Comcast-owned entertainment company also said that it will expand offerings on its linear TV networks for computer-driven programmatic deals. Last year they were just available “on a limited basis” in the scatter market. But this year they will also be sold in the upfront market.

NBCU also just made a $500 million bet on Snap — owner of Snapchat — buying shares at $17 apiece before they became available for public trading. It was the only U.S. media company involved as a strategic investor in Snap