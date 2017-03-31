NBC has made a few tweaks to its summer schedule.

The series premiere for World Of Dance has moved to 10 PM Tuesday, May 30 from its original May 8 slot, now piggybacking with the return of America’s Got Talent. The move also allows the show to remain on Tuesdays throughout its run. It initially was scheduled to switch to Tuesdays after three weeks.

Hollywood Game Night has moved to June 22, from its original date of August 7. With that, The Wall time slot has shifted to 9 PM, and The Night Shift to 10 PM.

In addition, Midnight, Texas will now premiere on Monday, July 24, instead of Tuesday, July 25, in the same 10 PM time slot. The move to Mondays allows the show to make its full run in the same time slot throughout the summer. Monday 10 PM also is historically a strong time slot for summer – CBS launched Under the Dome in that slot and the series ran for three seasons.

Here’s the revamped schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 30

8 PM AMERICA’S GOT TALENT Premiere (previously announced)

10 PM WORLD OF DANCE Premiere (new date)

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

8 PM HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT Premiere (new date)

9 PM THE WALL Premiere (new time)

10 PM THE NIGHT SHIFT Premiere (new time)

MONDAY, JULY 24

10 PM MIDNIGHT TEXAS Premiere (new date)