NBC has restructured its alternative department with the promotions of Jenny Groom, who will remain Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming and Development but will now oversee the department; Lesley Cerwin to Senior Vice President, Current Programming; and Shelby Shaftel to Vice President, Alternative Programming and Development.

The announcement was made by Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

“Jenny Groom has emerged as the natural leader for the NBC alternative programming team. Her creativity and understanding of NBC’s audience have been honed over a 14-year career, starting as a page and have included time spent with NBC’s drama department and Universal Television. She has been a huge part of the success we have enjoyed at NBC, having headed up development for nearly five years and now adds the management of the wider department to her duties,” Telegdy said.

“Lesley Cerwin joins us after eight years leading the alternative communications team and has been a trusted and integral part of our success on both the network side and in launching our new studio. Lesley, who combines her vast experience and passion for alternative programming with strategic expertise, will take responsibility for maximizing the franchise value of our current portfolio,” said Telegdy.

“Shelby Shaftel has been integral to the success of ‘The Voice’ since day one. We look forward to Shelby applying the best practices of that massive hit to our wider development and portfolio,” Telegdy added.

In the network restructure, Groom takes over network responsibilities for all current programming and development, reporting to Telegdy. In her new role she will have oversight of the existing alternative slate, including The Voice, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior and Steve Harvey-hosted Little Big Shots, as well as creative oversight of upcoming projects including World of Dance, Ellen’s Game of Games and Little Big Shots: Forever Young. She succeeds Meredith Ahr who exited that role to head Universal Television Alternative Studio.

In her previous role, Groom oversaw development for the network. She helped develop and launch last season’s #1 new alternative series, Little Big Shots; last summer’s #1 new series, Better Late Than Never; and the new hit game show from Universal Television Alternative Studio, The Wall. She will continue to be responsible for all of NBC’s alternative development.

In her new role as Senior Vice President, Current Programming, Cerwin joins the department and will have oversight of all current alternative programming. She will be responsible for maximizing the current programming slate from not only a creative perspective, but through all touch points within the company, including marketing, sales, digital, social and publicity.

Cerwin was recruited from her previous position of Senior Vice President in entertainment publicity where she handled press for Telegdy and Ahr, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio. In this position she also oversaw all alternative programming press campaigns, playing an instrumental role in the success of NBC’s top programs, including The Voice, American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, Little Big Shots, The Wall and the Golden Globe Awards telecast. Cerwin is a veteran of NBC for 12 years and previously worked at Fox, The WB and Universal Television.

As VP in Alternative Programming and Development, Shaftel will take on more development and continue to have oversight of NBC’s #1 Emmy Award-winning alternative series, The Voice, which she has worked on since the network premiered the show in 2011. In addition, she is currently overseeing the upcoming Ellen DeGeneres-produced dating show First Dates and the return of The Wall and Better Late Than Never.

Both Shaftel and Cerwin will report to Groom.