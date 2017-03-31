NBC has greenlighted Genius Junior, a game show that celebrates the brightest children in America, hosted and executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris.

In the show, 12 teams of very smart kids will compete to be crowned Genius Junior. Over five grueling rounds, teams of three children will have to work together to beat the competition. The winning team will take home the Genius Junior Grant that will set the stage for a big and bright future ahead.

NBC

“I’m thrilled to be part of a project that shines a light on extraordinary children and challenges viewers to exercise their own minds,” Harris said. “NBC is a great home for ‘Genius Junior.’ Plus, the contestants are kids, so they’re destined to be hilarious or, you know, snap. Win/win. I kid. #pun.”

“Tackling incredibly tough and fast-paced challenges, these amazing child prodigies will leave us entertained and awestruck,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have Neil as our host. His quick wit and charm are perfectly suited to keep up with the unpredictability that is sure to ensue.”

“Watching these amazing genius children solve problems that most adults would find impossible is absolutely riveting,” said Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television. “Add in the super smart and multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris…and it’s a no-brainer that this show is going to work.”

Genius Junior is produced by Prediction Productions in association with Shed Media. Pam Healey, John Hesling, Phil Parsons and Ed Egan also executive produce.

Five-time Emmy winner and How I Met Your Mother alum Harris currently stars as Count Olaf in Netflix’s series adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, which was recently renewed for a second season. Harris also will be releasing a new middle grade fiction series, “The Magic Misfits,” in 2017.