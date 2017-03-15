As Bates Motel is wrapping its five-season run on A&E, the series’ executive producer Kerry Ehrin and star Freddie Highmore have reteamed for a new drama project. NBC has put in development Long Distance, from the Bates Motel duo, veteran producer and network executive Danielle Gelber and Universal TV.

NBC

Written by Ehrin, Long Distance chronicles one couple’s unexpected, intercontinental relationship. Despite time zone challenges, FOMO social media deciphering, and troublesome autocorrecting, the show explores dating, the internet, how we communicate, and what love and romance really mean in our modern world. Ehrin executive produces with Highmore and Gelber. There is a possibility for Highmore to act subject to availability.

Gelber launched her own company, Acoustic Prods., last spring — after a five-year stint as head of development at Dick Wolf’s Wolf Films — with a first-look deal at NBC. Long Distance is Gelber’s first sale under the deal.

This is the second development collaboration for Ehrin and Highmore, following drama Baby Face they previously sold to A&E. Gelber and Ehrin also have worked together in the past. As head of drama at Fox, Gelber bought Ehrin’s first script, titled Holiday.

Ehrin is repped by Rothman Brecher, Gelber is repped by Morris Yorn, and Highmore is with ARG and UTA.