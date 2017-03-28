President and chief executive officer of NATO, John Fithian noted that despite “misconceptions” that millenials aren’t attending movies, the stats actually prove that thought wrong and noted that this month will be the first billion dollar March in movie history. And, he said, with only four days away from the end of the quarter, it is clear that box office numbers will be up this quarter.

“We are up 2.3% from a year earlier, and films that grossed between $50M and $100M accounted for $250M more than last year,” he noted. 2017 has gone against analyst predictions with such box office superstars this quarter as Universal’s Get Out ($148.5M domestically) and Split ($137.3M), Fox’s holdover Hidden Figures ($167M), Lionsgate’s holdover La La Land ($150.2M), Fox’s Logan ($201.6M), Warner Bros.’ Lego Batman ($171M) and Beauty and the Beast ($326.15M).

He also noted that the global box office was up 1% to $39.6B from 2016. He said you also must take into account currency fluxations as well to get a clearer picture of the state of the industry. For instance, he noted in China, the box office was down $200M in U.S. dollars but was up in RMB.

“Despite all this excited talk about the internet,” Fithian said, “domestic ticket sales brought in $9.11B and now in 2016 in $11.37B, up 40.2%.” And, he said the average ticket price of $8.65 is lower (when you consider inflation) than 1976.

“The industry has not held still,” he said, pointing out that they have invested billions of dollars to improve the moviegoing experience both in the technology and perks inside theaters.

“Another common misconception is that millennials aren’t going to the movies, but statistics show differently,” said Fithian. He showed a slide that 55% of frequent moviegoers (those going to four movies over the past two months) and fall into the 18-to-34 age range are up 40%. One of the reasons they found this age group goes to the theater more often because of reclining seats.

Hispanics, he said, constitute the most frequent moviegoers with 21% of the pie even though they only rep 18% of the population. Asian moviegoers and African American moviegoers over-index. Per capita, African American attendance grew from 3.5 to 4.2 times a year in movie going.

And lastly, he said, “NATO benefits from a global worldview … exhibition is becoming a global business.” He noted the amount of exhibition expansion with AMC in Europe and Wanda continuing to acquire chains, like Hoyts in Australia. “Exhibitors around the world, as we know, lose billions of dollars a year on movie theft and would lose even more if there wasn’t an effort against piracy,” he said and was happy that everyone is contributing to stopping it. NATO currently has members in 91 countries.