The National Board of Review will announce its 2017 Award Winners on Tuesday, November 28, with its annual awards gala set for Thursday, January 4, 2018. NBC’s Willie Geist will return as host of the gala for the fourth consecutive year.

The NBR awards, considered by many as important Oscar prognosticators, most recently went to such eventual big awards winners and contenders as Manchester By The Sea, Moonlight, O.J. Made in America and The Salesman.

“The NBR is thrilled to welcome the wonderful Willie Geist back to our annual celebration in January and to return to Cipriani, the evening’s longtime home,” said NBR President Annie Schulhof. “We look forward to being one of the first groups to announce and honor the best in year-end filmmaking achievements.”

The NBR awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as signature honors such as the William K. Everson Award for Film History, Freedom of Expression, and the NBR Spotlight Award.