Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) has been cast in a key role in Fox’s untitled Marvel action-adventure series pilot.

Written by Matt Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, the pilot focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Lind will play Lauren, one of the children at the center of the story. Smart, pretty, popular, organized and already ahead on her college applications, Lauren is the model of a perfect kid.

Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory executive produce the project, which features characters from the X-Men comic book franchise, for 20th TV and Marvel Television.

Lind’s recent credits include recurring roles on Gotham, The Goldbergs and iZombie. She’s repped by MGMT Entertainment, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Sloane Offer.

