The OC fans, this one’s for you! Rachel Bilson recently joined the cast of Nashville for the second half of Season 5, and is already sharing photos from the set of the CMT series.

Her first pic is a reunion between her and her OC co-star Chris Carmack, who plays Will Lexington on the country music series. “Welcome to Nashville B****… this is how it’s done in Tennessee,” reads Bilson’s caption, a reference to Chris’ now infamous line in the first episode of The OC.

" welcome to Nashville B****……this is how it's done in Tennessee" @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Bilson, along with Kaitlin Doubleday, were cast following the departure of Connie Britton. Though Marshall Herskovitz, executive producer and showrunner, stated that their addition to the cast is not related to Rayna’s death.

“We made casting additions in the fall, and it was always our intention even before we decided that Rayna would die that we would make additions to the cast in the second part of the season, don’t think any of them is related to her death,” Herskovitz told Deadline.

No details on Bilson’s character were unveiled, but the actress is expected to play a major role associated with the Rayna James’ record label Highway 65.

Bilson portrayed Summer Roberts for The OC’s full four-season run. Carmack played Marissa’s boyfriend Luke Ward, a Newport spoiled, rich brat and jock, who appeared in the first season and one episode of Season 2.

Nashville airs Thursdays on CMT.