Nadia Gan (Mr. Robot) is set for a series-regular role opposite Rachel Griffiths on NBC’s drama pilot Shelter (formerly Untitled Medical Drama), from Law & Order veteran Warren Leight, Paul Haggis and Sony TV. The project, written/executive produced by Leight and directed/exec produced by Charles McDougall, is described as a real-time “extreme event” medical series that follows the nurses and doctors of an understaffed Brooklyn hospital that becomes the borough’s last viable trauma center after a catastrophic hurricane wreaks havoc on the city. Gan will play Dr. Jackie Lao, a brusque doctor, who is a self-made millenial with a chip on her shoulder. Gan is best known for her recurring role on Mr. Robot. Other recent credits include The Leftovers, Law and Order: SVU, and The Affair. She’s repped by The Mine, Sirensong Entertainment, and Peikoff Mahan.

Actor/director Quinn Shephard is set for a series regular role in Redliners, NBC’s drama pilot based on short stories by Charlaine Harris. Written by Shaun Cassidy and Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage in the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It follows a pair of former operatives, Anne (Hannah Ware) and Holt (Jerod Haynes), who get re-activated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. Shephard will play Katie Rhymer. Shephard made her feature directorial debut with Blame, which will premiere at next month’s Tribeca Film Festival. She also wrote the script and stars in the film alongside Chris Messina and Nadia Alexander. Her other credits include the feature Unaccompanied Minors and CBS’ Hostages. Shephard is repped by Innovative.