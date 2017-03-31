Mykelti Williamson, who co-starred in Paramount’s Oscar nominated film Fences, is set to join Empire‘s Bryshere Gray in Red Guerilla Entertainment’s indie drama Canal Street, directed by Rhyan LaMarr, who also co-wrote the script with Adam Key and Jon Knitter. It explores the deep-rooted divisions within the city of Chicago. Williamson will play Jackie Styles, the father of Grey’s character. Amir Windom, Adam Key, Charlie Mac, Chris Jamerson, Anita Luckett, Ronique Shaw and Reggie Hunter are producing, with filming taking place in Chicago. Williamson currently recurs on BET and John Singleton’s new series Rebel, which premiered this week. Other recent credits include The Purge: Election Year, and the WGN series Underground. He’s repped by Frontline Management, Paradigm and Myman, Greenspan, Fineman, Fox.

INSURGE-Ent

Sammi Rotibi will take on the role Paul Daly in Fox’s The Darkest Minds, from director Jennifer Yuh Nelson. The pic is based on the first installment popular YA trilogy by Alexandra Bracken, with a script adaptation from Chad Hodge. It follows a present-day pandemic that wipes out the majority of America’s children and teenagers. Those who survive develop psychic abilities and a fearful government forces them into rehabilitation camps. Sixteen-year-old Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) breaks out of the camp and joins a small group of gifted escapees on the run. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen are producing. Rotibi will play a dedicated police officer and Ruby’s devoted father. He currently co-stars in Ron Howard / Brian Grazer Natgeo series Mars, which was picked up for a season two, and will next be seen in action comedy Once Upon A Time In Venice with Bruce Willis. Rotibi’s repped by INSURGE-Ent and Management 360.