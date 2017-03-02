MTV said today that music biz veteran Amani Duncan is its new SVP Music. She is charged with strengthening MTV’s music industry relationships through artist-driven initiatives and campaigns and will work closely with its development teams to create music content.

She will report to Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, VH1 and Logo, and Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent for Viacom’s Global Entertainment Group.

“Amani has an incredible track record in creating partnerships between artists and brands that allow both to shine and deliver something new for audiences,” McCarthy said. “From the VMAs to Unplugged, giving artists a platform to connect with fans in unique ways is core to the MTV brand, and we’re excited for Amani to help build on that legacy.”

During her nearly two decades in the music industry, Duncan has worked with influential artists ranging from Jay-Z to Ed Sheeran to Iggy Pop and for labels including Virgin, Capitol and Def Jam. Throughout her career, she has built and championed partnerships and creative alliances between artists and a wide range of marquee brands, including Ace Hotels, Burton Snowboards, Champion, Chase and Southwest Airlines.

MTV, which corporate parent Viacom recently tapped as one of its six “flagship brands,” is in the process of ramping up its unscripted programming as part of a signaled a strategy shift of reducing the volume of scripted fare.