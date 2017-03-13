After 25 years, the MTV Movie Awards is getting a makeover, expanding to recognize TV series along with features. Additionally, after going pre-taped last year, the show will revert to being live. The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from LA’s Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7 at 8 PM.

Under the recently unveiled strategy shift at MTV, the network is returning its focus to reality, music and live programming, which explains the Movie and TV Awards’ switch back to a live format. In an interview with Deadline last month, MTV president Chris McCarthy said that MTV’s big awards shows, like the Movie and Video Music Awards, will be made bigger than ever, turned into week-long events across multiple Viacom platforms.

In the lead-up to the May 7 Movie & TV Awards show, MTV will host its inaugural “Movie and Television Festival” for fans with live musical acts, special guests and food outside of The Shrine Auditorium. The afternoon will culminate with attendees snagging a front row spot for viewing celebrity red carpet arrivals for the evening’s main event.

“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV,” said McCarthy. “The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”

MTV Movie Awards’ expansion puts it in a group with other awards shows that combine film and TV, including the Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards, AFI Awards. The Critics Choice Awards also consolidated their film and TV trophy shows into one last year.

Nominees are decided by producers and executives at MTV with winners chosen online by the general public. Last year’s MTV Movie Awards was held outside Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank and was the first since the 2006 MTV Movie Awards not to be aired live. The event was pre-recorded on April 9 and aired the next day on April 10.

Casey Patterson will serve as executive producer for the second consecutive year, with MTV’s Garrett English.