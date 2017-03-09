A day after Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly called NBC’s Andrea Mitchell “unruly” for loudly questioning Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, MSNBC is using the Mitchell footage as one of its “This Is Who We Are” on-air promos.

On Tuesday, Mitchell was ushered out of a Tillerson photo op with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkinon when she repeatedly posed questions about Russia that neither the Secretary of State nor the Foreign Minister acknowledged. The incident was caught on tape (watch it below), with Mitchell looking none too pleased as Tillerson staffers strong-armed her — gently and genially but strong-armed nonetheless — out of the room.

You guys. This happened today. This is why we ❤️ Andrea @mitchellreports. There is nobody more dogged, more tenacious. The best. pic.twitter.com/uINDWmOYEM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017

The incident might have quickly faded into just another Beltway brouhaha if O’Reilly hadn’t called Mitchell “unruly,” this week’s “Nevertheless She Persisted” moment. (A Fox spokesperson later told Mediaite that someone from O’Reilly’s website sent the tweet, not O’Reilly or the network.)

Unruly Andrea Mitchell escorted from press conf https://t.co/dqXjCZke1Y — Bill O'Reilly (@oreillyfactor) March 8, 2017

After O’Reilly’s “unruly” comment, responses arrived on cue, from Mitchell’s colleagues, rivals and various onlookers — including Dan Rather, Alec Baldwin (tersely posting from his ABFoundation) and Nancy Sinatra, who refrained from making a “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” joke.

Yeah, that's not "unruly," that's a dogged reporter trying to get a powerful person to answer questions important to the public. https://t.co/v3uHU5H0SS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2017

God bless you, @mitchellreports.

(And all citizens who value accountable government should watch the video below — and worry.) https://t.co/PYMR36lr9T — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) March 9, 2017

Does anybody know if Secretary Tillerson can speak? Maybe he has some terrible disability? Good to see @mitchellreports checking on him. https://t.co/3MByGe51Ks — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 9, 2017

Andrea Mitchell hasn't been treated like this since Sudanese dictator Bashir had her forcibly ejected from a presser in Khartoum years ago. https://t.co/KsiYoCxPH5 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 9, 2017

2 beautiful black women – on trumps white house staff??? – pushing out senior reporter andrea mitchell ? WTF IS HAPPENING #Impeach45 — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 9, 2017

MSNBC quickly added Mitchell’s “unruly” moment to its “This Is Who We Are” on-air promos, joining Chuck Todd and his basketball skills and Chris Matthews’ passion for pugilism in the lineup.

But Mitchell no doubt herself had the best response to O’Reilly (or his website staffer). In case you missed it, here’s Mitchell’s Wednesday sign-off, courtesy of NBC News editor Bradd Jaffy: