EXCLUSIVE: Texas-born former Saturday Night Live player Noël Wells will unveil her feature directorial debut Mr. Roosevelt this weekend at SXSW in the fest’s Narrative Spotlight section. Wells also wrote and stars in the comedy, which bows Sunday afternoon at the Paramount Theater.

The pic, shot in Austin, centers on Emily (Wells), a struggling twentysomething who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy after graduating college in Austin. When a loved one falls sick, she returns to Austin and runs into her ex-boyfriend, as well as his amazing and intimidating new girlfriend. She finds her way into the circle of a local female badass who shows Emily a good time and tries to keep her from spinning out as she goes toe-to-toe with the girlfriend, her ex and ultimately her own choices and guilt about leaving the past behind.

Nick Thune, Britt Lower, Daniella Pineda, Andre Hyland, Doug Benson, Armen Weitzman and Sergio Cilli co-star. The producers are Chris Ohlson, Michael B. Clark and Alex Turtletaub. ICM Partners is handling sales.

Check out the clip above.