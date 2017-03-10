There was already gravitas on USA’s award-winning show Mr. Robot, but now the stakes will get even greater: Emmy-winning actor Bobby Cannavale from HBO’s Boardwalk Empire will star in season 3 of Sam Esmail’s USA network series as a series regular. Cannavale previously headlined Martin Scorsese/Mick Jagger/Terry Winter’s 1970s New York rock & roll HBO series Vinyl last year as a drug-addled record executive fingered for a mob murder. In Boardwalk Empire, Cannavale was unforgettable for his fierce performance as torturous psycho kingpin Gyp Rosetti.

In other Robot news, BD Wong, who plays Whiterose, the enigmatic transgender leader of the Chinese hacking org The Dark Army, is being elevated to a series regular role.

But Mr. Robot fans will have to wait until October for season 3, which will play out over 10 episodes. The previous two seasons of Mr. Robot launched during July.

Mr. Robot EP and scribe Esmail will direct all 10 episodes, just as with season 2.

“Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.”

“Season 3 of Mr Robot will engage viewers in a whole new way, with Sam and team continuing to find ways to surprise, challenge and delight the audience. And adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger,” said Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Mr. Robot earned a best actor Emmy for Rami Malek, who plays lead character Elliot Alderson, a brilliant hacker with a problem deciphering what reality he’s living in. The series also won composer Mac Quayle an Emmy for best dramatic score. At the 2016 Golden Globes, the USA show took home best TV drama series and supporting TV actor for Christian Slater’s portrayal of the title character.