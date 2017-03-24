Netflix is in talks to make the movie Dirt about the rise of 1980s heavy metal band Motley Crue. Pic is based on the New York Times bestseller The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band which was written by Motley Crue members Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx, and author Neil Strauss. The bandmembers will also serve as co-producers on the Netflix film.

The book details the full spectrum of their excess with drugs and celebrity love affairs. Motley Crue originally formed in Los Angeles in January 1981 and went to sell over 100M records worldwide with a quarter of that coming from the U.S. The band gained famed by playing the U.S. Festival, but their careers ratcheted up when they caught the attention of Ozzy Osbourne who made them his opening act on his 1984 world tour.

Jackass’ Jeff Tremaine will direct while Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen and Allen Kovac are producing. EPs are Chris Nilsson, Steve Kline and Rick Yorn. Script is being penned by Rich Wilkes and Californication creator Tom Kapinos, the latter who is a die-hard rock fan of ’70s and ’80s music. Quite often storylines on Californication involved David Duchovny’s author protagonist Hank Moody intersecting with the crazed, late night life of Hollywood’s music biz.

Dirt was previously being developed at Focus, and prior to that Paramount.