Yesi Ramirez, a casting director on Oscar Best Picture winner Moonlight, has been named VP Feature Casting at 20th Century Fox Film. The 14-year veteran will report to EVP Feature Casting Ronna Kress and she starts today.

Her credits include Fox broadcast’s Liz Meriwether single-camera comedy pilot Thin Ice starring Bridgit Mendler, the SXSW pic Gemini which was just acquired by Neon, and the indie drama Vandal which is wrapping production.

Ramirez won the Artios Award this year for Moonlight, as well as sharing the Robert Altman Award with the film’s cast and creatives at the Spirit Awards.