This weekend gold turns to green, with A24 wasting no time expanding Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture winner Moonlight into wide release. The feature grossed over $2.52M in 1,564 theaters, more than double last week’s count. Israeli pic The Women’s Balcony debuted well in two theaters, grossing just over $18K. Oscar-nominated animation pic My Life As a Zucchini expanded, taking in $44K. Fox Searchlight’s comedy Table 19 with Anna Kendrick and Lisa Kudrow grossed over $1.57M in 868 theaters, while Bleecker Street’s The Last Word opened in four locations grossing $35K. And in an exclusive engagement, Abramorama’s Love & Taxes grossed $1,766.

NEW RELEASES

The Last Word (Bleecker Street) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $35,620, Average $8,905

Love & Taxes (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $1,766

Table 19 (Fox Searchlight) NEW [868 Theaters] Weekend $1,575,000, Average $1,815

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $18,074, Average $9,037

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Bitter Harvest (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [84 Theaters] Weekend $94,800, Average $1,128, Cume $392,608

My Life As A Zucchini (GKIDS) Week 2 [29 Theaters] Weekend $44,728, Average $1,542, Cume $78,893

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Everybody Loves Somebody (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 3 [60 Theaters] Weekend $65,000, Average $1,083, Cume $1,829,042

2017 Oscar Nominated Short Films (ShortsHD/Magnolia Pictures) Week 4 [272 Theaters] Weekend $443,836, Average $2,079, Cume $2,649,721

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [271 Theaters] Weekend $625,000, Average $2,306, Cume $1,807,249

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [54 Theater] Weekend $234,700, Average $4,346, Cume $577,510

Land Of Mine (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [20 Theaters] Weekend $40,280, Average $2,014, Cume $114,411

Chapter & Verse (Paladin) Week 5 [1 Theater] Weekend $4,098, Cume $78,068

Mr. Gaga (Abramorama) Week 5 [4 Theaters] Weekend $6,814, Average $1,703, Cume $122,393

Un Padre No Tan Padre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 6 [23 Theaters] Weekend $17,000, Average $739, Cume $2,139,033

The Founder (The Weinstein Company) Week 7 [78 Theaters] Weekend $66,000, Average $846, Cume $12,484,543

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [64 Theaters] Weekend $49,843, Average $779, Cume $691,111

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 10 [44 Theaters] Weekend $55,631, Average $1,264, Cume $1,795,446

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [63 Theaters] Weekend $63,096, Average $1,002, Cume $1,286,811

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 13 [1,411 Theaters] Weekend $2,975,000, Average $1,411, Cume $145,684,362

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 14 [70 Theaters] Weekend $48,500, Average $693, Cume $13,837,559

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 15 [1,260 Theaters], Weekend $2,200,000, Average $1,746, Cume $46,590,550

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 16 [387 Theaters] Weekend $259,600, Average $670, Cume $47,344,032

Moonlight (A24) Week 20 [1,564 Theaters] Weekend $2,529,926, Average $1,618, Cume $25,382,307