EXCLUSIVE: Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight has passed the $50M global mark with a total through Tuesday of $56.1M. The split breaks down to $28.6M international box office and $27.5M domestic for the first picture fully produced and financed by A24 which also led international sales, selling out around the world at last year’s AFM. When offshore rollout began, Moonlight was looking at a potential $40M worldwide with a 50-50 domestic vs foreign split, a rare feat for a film with no major stars and a serious subject matter. Now, it looks like offshore box office will outweigh domestic.

The Barry Jenkins-helmed pic is currently led overseas by the UK (A24/Altitude) where it’s taken over $4.8M. France (Mars) follows with $3.6M; Spain (Diamond) is at $2.3M; the Netherlands (Splendid) has grossed $2M; and Brazil (DMDF) rounds out the Top 5 with $1.73M.

The Netherlands is particularly notable. Jenkins traveled there to attend the local opening at the Rotterdam Film Festival in January. Moonlight has already topped such comps there as Spotlight, Birdman, The Artist and Brokeback Mountain. Response to the film has been strong both pre- and post-Oscar. I hear Jenkins was surprised when random folks stopped him on the local streets/canals to offer their congratulations on the movie.

Germany was released by DCM two weeks after the Academy Awards and is looking at 500K admissions which is rare for an independent picture.

A real priority for A24 on this film was its international play, with the hope that it encourages other movies of its ilk to see future greenlights. Smartly, Jenkins traveled to London, Paris and Berlin while cast members like Naomie Harris and others spent time in London and Rome, among other hubs.

A24’s Sasha Lloyd tells me today, “The public reception and box office performance overseas totally dispels the notion that African American films can’t travel outside of North America. This clearly demonstrates that there is global demand for high quality original films that address universal emotions.”

Other markets to have passed the $1M mark include Australia (Roadshow); Italy (Lucky Red) and Korea (AUD).

There are two more offshore releases to come, in Japan and China. The former goes on March 31 via Phantom on 76 screens which shows the distrib’s confidence in the film. In China, A24 is partnered with iQiyi for a VOD release, but is also now looking at a theatrical release which is in the process of being formalized. The drama will also play the Beijing International Film Festival in April.