Parenthood alumna Monica Potter is set to co-star opposite Jeremy Piven on Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS’ drama pilot from former The Good Wife writer-executive producer Ted Humphrey and Keshet Studios.

Written by Humphrey and directed by Adam Davidson, Wisdom of the Crowd is based on the Israeli format. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, it centers on Jeffrey Tanner (Piven), a charismatic tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime-solving in San Francisco.

Potter will play Alex, Tanner’s ex-wife who has been making waves in politics, being careful not to let her connection to Tanner impact her career.

Potter played Kristina Braverman in all six seasons of NBC’s Parenthood and most recently starred in her own show on HGTV, Welcome Back Potter. She’s repped by ICM Partners, MGMT Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

