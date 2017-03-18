CBS is close to giving an early renewal to multi-camera comedy Mom for a fifth season. The pickup was never in doubt as Mom has been a solid ratings performer, earns Emmy nominations, has a strong social message, and comes from The Big Bang Theory boss Chuck Lorre who has been the single most important comedy producer on CBS for the past decade. CBS and producing studio Warner Bros TV declined comment.

Mom‘s renewal likely factored into the complex negotiations between CBS and WBTV on a two-season renewal for Big Bang, which are inching closer to the finish line, and spinoff/prequel series Young Sheldon, which just concluded with a pickup.

Word of Mom‘s pending renewal, first reported by Variety, comes as taping on the Season 4 finale is getting underway tonight. Lorre is known for sharing renewal news with the casts and crews of his shows as they wrap production. That has happened in the past with CBS’ Mike & Molly.