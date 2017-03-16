Walt Disney Animation Studios’ plucky Polynesian navigator is set to sail across the $600M global box office mark today. The Ron Clements/John Musker-helmed Moana is pushing past the milestone following a strong $6.3M No.1 opening in Japan last frame. The domestic gross is $247.6M and the international box office is $351.8M through Wednesday.

This is the 7th Disney release of 2016, and the 4th consecutive Walt Disney Animations Studios film, to reach the number following Zootopia, Big Hero 6 and Frozen.

Moana, which stars newcomer Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, debuted domestically on November 23 last year with $82M over five days to become the No. 2 biggest Thanksgiving holiday opening of all time behind only Frozen. Internationally, it had a staggered release with France leading at $35.4M through last Sunday, followed by China with $32.7M, the UK at $24.6M, Brazil’s $22.3M and Australia’s $18.9M.

With an A CinemaScore and a 95% Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the charmer features songs by multi-Tony-winning Hamilton star and creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story centers on a Pacific Island girl and master navigator who is looking to reverse the bad luck that has befallen her Oceania village and seeks out the demi-god Maui (Johnson) to undo the wrongs he has done to anger the gods.

The film was nominated for two Oscars and two Golden Globes, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“How Far I’ll Go”). Japan is the final market to release.