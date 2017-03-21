Ricardo Chavira is set as a series regular in CBS’ NASA-themed drama pilot Mission Control. He is joining the project, from The Martian author Andy Weir , The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and CBS Studios, in a recasting.

Written by Weir and directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Chavira will play Diaz, director of the Johnson Space Center. He replaces Nestor Serrano, who was originally cast in the role. I hear the change was made after the first day of filming.

The pilot is executive produced by Brian Buckner — who serves as showrunner– Weir, Slingshot’s Courtney Conte & Quan Phung, Simon Kinberg & Aditya Sood and Charles Eglee. Chavira joins previously cast Poppy Montgomery, David Giuntoli, Levi Fiehler and Peyton List.

Desperate Housewives alum Chavira just wrapped a season-long recurring arc as Bruce on the CW’s Jane the Virgin, also from CBS Studios. Additionally, Chavira is coming off high-profile arcs on ABC’s Scandal and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and Innovative Artists.