Levi Fiehler (The Fosters) is set for a series regular role in CBS’ NASA-themed drama pilot Mission Control, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and veteran showrunner Charles Eglee (Dexter). Written by Weir, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Fiehler will play Izzy, an intense “propeller head” who looks like he thinks in computer code (and does). Fiehler most recently recurred on The Fosters. Other credits include Murder in the First, Ray Donovan and Fetching. He’s repped by Concept Talent, Luber Roklin and SGSBC.

Adeel Akhtar has booked a series regular role in opposite Craig Robinson and Adam Scott in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Ghosted from Tom Gormican. Written by Gormican (That Awkward Moment), Ghosted centers on a cynical skeptic (Robinson) and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott) who are recruited by the Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles – all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Akhtar will play Barry, a cocky, condescending, brilliant doctor who is the smartest and, in his mind, most handsome dude in the room. Akhtar also recurs on Starz’s Counterpart opposite J.K. Simmons. He most recently starred in The Big Sick at Sundance and The Night Manager. He’ll next be seen in Stephen Frear’s Victoria and Abdul opposite Judi Dench for Working Title. He’s repped by Grandview and Aileen McEwan in the UK and attorney Isaac Dunham.

