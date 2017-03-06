EXCLUSIVE: Last week Nina Wadia was invited to spend some time with the Queen at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the UK’s long relationship with India and now the EastEnders alum will be spending some time with one of America’s Queens of comedy.

The Bombay-born Wadia has just closed a deal to join Mindy Kaling’s NBC comedy pilot as one of the untitled show’s regulars, I’ve learned. The Goodness Gracious Me actor will portray Lubna, a not to be trifled with ambitious Saudi woman who owns the salon next to the gym owned by lead Vince, played by the recently cast Anders Holm. The character is the mother of two very successful daughters and has her eye on expanding her business at Vince’s expense.

The project from The Mindy Project creator, executive producer and star and executive producer Charlie Grandy focuses on docile Vince, who finds his easy ride life with dim younger brother and fellow Queens, N.Y. gym owner upended when an ex, played by Kaling, shows up and drops off their very opinionated and gay teenage son Michael – played by J.J. Totah.

As Vince’s ex Priya, Kaling will appear periodically on the show that she and Grandy wrote Michael Spiller is set to direct with production starting later this month. Universal TV are producing the comedy with Kaling’s Kaling International banner and 3 Arts Entertainment. Kaling and Grandy EP alongside 3 Arts’ Howard Klein.

A series regular on the BBC One hit soap from 2007 -2013, Wadia is repped by Principato-Young Entertainment and Independent Talent Group.