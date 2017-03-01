Here’s a first-look teaser of Netflix’s Mindhunter, the crime series that’s executive produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron. Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallanay, Anna Torv and Hannah Gross star in the blood-splotched period drama. There’s an impressive roster of directors here that includes Fincher, Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm and Andrew Douglas. A global debut is set for October.

Written by playwright Joe Penhall and Scott Buck, Mindhunter is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside The FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, by former special agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Set in 1979, the series centers on the inquisitive and skilled FBI Agent Bill Tench (McCallany). Along with fellow serial killer investigator in the behavioral science unit, FBI agent Holden Ford (Groff), Tench interviews serial killers to help them solve current murders.

Mindhunter marks a reteam for Fincher and Netflix after House Of Cards helped launch the streaming service’s original scripted series. Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin are also exec producers.