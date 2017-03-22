EXCLUSIVE: Avi Lerner’s Millennium Films is partnering with Uprise Management to launch Nu TV & Digital. The unit will be tasked with creating episodic content with a focus on scripted in the action, sci-fi, fantasy and thriller genres to package and sell in the digital marketplace.

Millennium Films’ Jonathan Yunger and Jeffrey Greenstein orchestrated the deal and will oversee the venture alongside CEO Avi Lerner. Uprise Management’s Lion Shirdan will join as President of Nu TV & Digital, alongside Jill Weiss, former Chief of Staff of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, serving as VP. Uprise’s Tomas Oscar Andren has come on board as Development Executive and Tomer Shmulevich as Head of New Business Development.

Lerner will opening his NuBoyana Studios in Sofia, Bulgaria, to the new venture, and Yariv Lerner will oversee operations there. Toon projects also will be considered to utilize NuBoyana’s animation capabilities.

“The studios are a creative’s paradise,” Avi Lerner said. “The grounds, soundstages and equipment are a good starting point, but when combined with the in-house CGI company, sound and editorial, the possibilities are limitless, and it offers a structure that does not currently exist in the digital market.”

Digital media company Uprise Management boasts a client roster of top digital influencers including Internet stars Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, Jon Paul Piques and Furious Pete.